Police make arrest in deadly shooting outside a DC deli

Demarcus Barnett is charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 62-year-old Lasanta McGill.

WASHINGTON — Police have made an arrest after a fight that started inside a Northwest, D.C. market and spilled outside led to the death of a 62-year-old bystander on Thursday.

At 1:15 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1900 block of 7th Street NW for the sound of gunshots. Responding officers happened to already be in the area, about a block away near the Howard Theatre at the time of the shooting, according to police.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later identified by police as Lasanta McGill, of NW, D.C.

Officers said they immediately provided first aid, and DC Fire and EMS transported McGill to an area hospital where he later died.

Demarcus Barnett, 20, was identified as a person of interest in the shooting and detained immediately following the deadly altercation. On Friday, DC Police said they had arrested Barnett and charged him with second-degree murder while armed.

According to the police commander on scene, the incident began with a fight between three men inside of a deli market, which spilled out into the street. A gun was then fired, striking a bystander in the area. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

"It doesn't appear from watching the video that we've recovered at this time, that our victim in this case was involved in the original dispute at all," said Commander Boteler. "We believe that he was somebody who was just out in the block enjoying the day."

Police are still investigating whether there was any exchange of gunfire.

"It's really everyone's worst nightmare, especially as a councilmember, that someone uses a firearm in my ward, and they hit someone that wasn't even involved in the conflict," Councilmember Brianne Nadeau said.