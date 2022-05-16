Police: Arrest made in death of Montgomery County 17-year-old

Police have arrested 17-year-old Ta'Quawn Henderson for the murder of Jailyn Jones. Police say the two teens went to the same high school.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Police made an arrest in the death of a high school senior who went missing in early January and was found dead two weeks later.

Police arrested 17-year-old Ta'Quawn Deon Henderson on Sunday after Henderson turned himself in. Henderson is charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond and is charged as an adult.

Jailyn Jones, 17, was reported missing on Jan. 7 and his body was found in a residential area of Germantown on Jan. 24 in a nearby creek.

An autopsy conducted in Baltimore revealed that Jones' death was a homicide that was caused by blunt and sharp force injuries, police said.

When police removed him from the water, they noticed that Jones had been stabbed multiple times in the head and torso. Police also found a pair of boots and jeans containing possible blood evidence.

Through Ring doorbell cameras near Jones' residence, police determined Jones left his house alone around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Investigators say that around the last time he was seen, Jones told multiple people he was going to see a person named "Tay." "Tay" was identified as Ta'Quawn Henderson, who was Jones' classmate at Northwest High School.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Henderson's DNA. Ultimately, police found that Henderson's DNA matched one of the profiles on the boots and jeans that were found with Jones' body. The other DNA profile matched Jones.

On May 12, an arrest warrant was obtained, charging Henderson with first-degree murder.

Police are still actively investigating this case and say they are still "following the evidence."

While a motive is not known, police confirmed that the teens went to school together and knew each other.

Jones's mother, Alexis McDaniel, has alleged that her son was a victim of bullying at Northwest High School, where she believes he became the target of a gang.

"I strongly do believe that bullying had something to do with it ... and I know it probably could have been the thing that put him in harm's way because he was a protector," McDaniel said.“I think that he probably was set up and brought to that location ... I don’t feel it was one person; it couldn’t have been.”

I spoke with the 17-year-old victim’s mother, who MCPS confirms is 12th grader Jailyn Jones.

She says she pleaded for her help for her son who was a victim of bullying, but didn’t get it. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/FGbrNOlQBF — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 26, 2022

WUSA9 reached out in January to the school district for comment following McDaniel's bullying allegations. A spokesperson for MCPS said privacy rules governing students prohibit them from answering specific questions relating to students, however, said Northwest High School and all of MCPS were "deeply saddened" by Jones' death.

"Our kids ... should be safe when they go to school," McDaniel said. "They should be safe when they’re walking the streets."