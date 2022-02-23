Police: 2 men arrested for driving with more than 500 grams of drugs, 2 guns in Glen Burnie

A 20-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, both from Baltimore, were arrested on drug and firearm charges after a probable cause search of their car.

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Two Maryland men were arrested by Anne Arundel County Police officers Monday after more than 500 grams of drugs were found in their car during a vehicle search. Both men also had guns on them at the time of the arrest.

Jamar Da Wan Gray, 20, and Tyrell Antoine Brown, 28 -- both of Baltimore, Maryland -- were arrested Monday following a probable cause search of their car.

Around 9 a.m. AACPD officers pulled over a car driven by Gray for a routine traffic stop in the area of the I-895 and I-695 interchange. During a search of the car, officers found 7.81 grams of heroin/fentanyl; 36.70 grams of crack cocaine; 498.13 grams of marijuana; 1.89 grams of hydrocodone; and 1.02 grams of Alprazolam.

During the arrest, police said Gray had a loaded 9mm semi-automatic gun on him, while Brown had a loaded 9mm Glock 43. According to the AACPD, both men are prohibited from possessing firearms.

Gray is facing 19 charges, including seven felonies, such as possession with intent to distribute of various narcotics and distribution of narcotics with a firearm. He posted bail on Tuesday, and his next court appearance is set for March 16.