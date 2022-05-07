x
Crime

Arrest made in 16-year-old's death, police say

Alphonso Oliver was taken into police custody Sunday evening and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 16-year-old Levoire Simmons.

WASHINGTON — A 33-year-old man was arrested Sunday on murder charges, in the death of a 16-year-old boy, according to DC Police. 

Alphonso Oliver of Southeast, D.C., was taken into police custody Sunday evening and charged with second-degree murder while armed in the death of 16-year-old Levoire Simmons.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the reported shooting in the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace Northeast around 1:10 a.m. on July 5. When they arrived on the scene they found the boy shot. Police then confirmed Simmons died from his injuries, but they did not specify if he died at the scene of the shooting or at an area hospital.

Between midnight July 4 and 3:30 a.m. July 5, 12 people were shot and one person was stabbed. Three of the victims died. 

According to the latest data available, as of July 11, MPD has responded to 112 homicides in D.C. That's a 13% increase from the same time last year. Overall, violent crime has increased 8% this year, DC Police data shows. 

