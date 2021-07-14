Several armed robberies in DC appear to have been committed by teenagers, police say

The Metropolitan Police Department reported six armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery in the span of a few hours.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department robbery detectives are busy investigating several armed robberies and one attempted robbery committed by young people, in their mid to late teens, in just a few hours on Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

There have been at least six armed robberies and one attempted armed robbery by a group of juveniles, police said. MPD's 4th District Watch Commander told WUSA9 that the group appears to be targeting people on the street for cash and belongings.

MPD Watch Commanders told us, four of the armed robberies happened in D.C.'s 4th District. No injuries were reported in those incidents.

But, in one of the robberies reported in the 1st District, two women were hurt on the 800 block of East Capitol Street, Northeast around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The 1st District Watch Commander said one woman was hit with a handgun, and the other was hit with a rifle.

The suspects in each of these robberies are said to be armed. Police believe two of the suspects are armed with handguns, and the other two are armed with long rifles.

Police have posted lookouts for two possible getaway vehicles used in the crimes. One is a black compact SUV, like a Hyundai or Honda CRV. The other is a black sedan. A Watch Commander with MPD's 6th District said it's possible the suspects are switching vehicles and targeting areas that are not well lit.

It's too early to say for sure whether the robberies were all committed by the same group of teens, but detectives are looking into the possibility of them being connected, police said.