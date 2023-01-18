20-year-olds arrested in armed robberies of taxi drivers

Police are asking anyone who may be a victim or witness to come forward.

WASHINGTON — Two 20-year-olds were arrested in a series of armed robberies of taxi drivers, and police are asking witnesses or victims to come forward.

The two suspects are linked to five armed robberies of victims who were operating as independent taxi drivers, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The robberies happened in the Langley Park area from Dec. 12, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.

In each case, a suspect or suspects contacted the taxi service provider for a ride. Once in the car, the suspect(s) robbed the driver at gun or knifepoint before running away, the police department said.

None of the victims have been injured in these cases, the police department said.

"Some of the drivers – up here in Langley Park, the majority of the drivers, they're Spanish speakers. Some of them may not have legal status. They might be afraid to call the police in some cases ... the one thing we want to make sure and address with the community is to let them know that we're not immigration," Cpl. Juan Damian said. "We're not concerned about their legal status. Our job is to fight the crime – stop it from happening."

The suspects have been identified as Omar Hernandez and Jose Linares-Hernandez – both 20 years old and are from the Adelphi area. Both suspects are being held without bond with the Department of Corrections.

Detectives are also investigating several other robberies of independent taxi drivers.

Police have also charged a 15-year-old in two armed robberies of independent taxi service drivers on Jan. 12. Detectives say the robberies also happened at knifepoint.

Anyone with information should call detectives at 301-699-2601. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.