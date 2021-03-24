Neighbors evacuated for hours while Arlington police investigate explosive devices in nearby home

During the execution of the search warrant, Arlington County police say a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices were located.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Neighbors say the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street in Arlington is a safe community with lots of working professionals. When Arlington County police and a bomb squad arrived on Tuesday afternoon they were shocked.

"What I saw was a line of police cars [and] lots of officers with their bulletproof vests on," said Jonah Smith who lives in on the block.

Smith said Arlington County police knocked on his door and asked him to evacuate while they executed a search warrant in the house next door.

"We left at about 4:00 and then we were able to come back around 7:30 or 8:00[pm]," Smith said.

That's when police said they found bomb-making materials. Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted with the removal of the devices from the house next to Smith on the 1100 block of N Stuart street. After Smith was back in his home police found another suspicious item and asked neighbors to evacuate again.

"We all needed to evacuate the house and we needed to do it pronto," said Smith.

In total police say they removed three devices from the home: two pipe bombs and a sawed-off shotgun.

"Given the nature of the incident...we received assistance yesterday from our federal partners including the Washington Field Office of the FBI," said Arlington County spokesperson, Ashley Savage.

After a two-day investigation, Arlington Police arrested Ryan Bosnick.

The 34-year-old was charged with two counts of Possession of Explosive Materials or Devices, Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun, and Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to a Person.

Police said it all started on Monday at the Green Pig Bistro where Bosnick worked as a server and host. Arlington County police said witnesses were eating at the restaurant when Bosnick joined them for drinks.

As they were talking, the witnesses said Bosnick made threatening statements about harming people that he knows.

After leaving the restaurant, police said Bosnick opened his backpack and showed them what was described as a two-piece shotgun made from metal pipes and a bag containing suspected shotgun ammunition. Upon leaving the restaurant, the witnesses reported the incident to Arlington County police.

People who know Bosnick describe him as someone who is very talkative but said he was recently dealing with a bad breakup. They also said his behavior on Monday resulted in Bosnick being fired from Green Pig Bistro.

During the course of the police investigation, officers identified Bosnick and made contact with the female victim who was one of the targets of his threats. The victim revealed that Bosnick had also been sending her threatening text messages. A warrant for Threats of Death or Bodily Injury to a Person was obtained for Bosnick at that time.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers took Bosnick into custody without incident as he was walking in the area of Fairfax Drive and N. Stuart Street. At approximately 3:40 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at Bosnick's residence located in the 1100 block of N. Stuart Street.

During the execution of the search warrant, Arlington County police said a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices were located. The Arlington County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene and assisted with the removal of the devices from Bosnick's residence.

Bosnick is being held without bond in the Arlington County Detention Facility.