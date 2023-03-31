28-year-old man dead in first Arlington homicide of the year, police say

Sean Bowman, 28, was found dead inside an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County Police are investigating the first homicide of the year. A 28-year-old man was discovered with upper body trauma in an apartment in the Buckingham neighborhood on Wednesday.

Public Information Officer Ashley Savage said officers were called to the 100 block of N. Thomas Street for a report of unknown trouble around 11:25 a.m. Once on scene, the officers learned a maintenance worker entered an apartment and found a man dead inside. Police later identified the man as 28-year-old Sean Bowman. Police do not believe he lived in the apartment where he was found. Investigators identified him as having no fixed address.

Savage did not say exactly how Bowman died, but said he suffered "upper body trauma." The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating. Additional details were not immediately available.