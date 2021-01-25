x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Crime

AP source: Lawmakers threatened ahead of impeachment trial

Part of the concern is ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Donald Trump nears. 

That’s according to a U.S. official briefed on the matter who spoke to The Associated Press on Sunday. 

Part of the concern is ominous chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol. 

The threats and concern armed protesters could return to the Capitol have prompted federal law enforcement officials to insist that thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington in the coming weeks.

Trump’s Senate trial on a charge of inciting a violent insurrection is set to begin the week of Feb. 8. 

Related Articles