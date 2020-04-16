WASHINGTON — Anne Arundel County police have arrested a man they said robbed four separate delivery drivers in the area by gunpoint.

Anthony Ronald Stoddard Jr., 26, of Glen Burnie, Md., was charged Wednesday in all four robberies, Anne Arundel Police confirmed.

Officers were called to China Spring Carry-Out in Glen Burnie around 7 p.m. on Dec. 5 after a delivery driver said he was held at gunpoint.

The driver said he was dropping off food to a house on Jefferson Place in Glen Burnie when a man -- described as black, dressed in dark pants and a dark jacket -- greeted him at the door, holding a long firearm at him and demanding he leave the food on the ground. The driver did so and was able to leave the scene unharmed.

RELATED: Man posing as delivery driver tries to rob woman during home invasion in Rockville, police say

Anthony Stoddard Jr.

Anne Arundel Co. PD

Two similar incidents were reported on March 22 and March 28 to Anne Arundel County police. Delivery drivers told police that nobody answered the door when they got the address on the 6400 block of Jefferson Place in Glen Burnie -- the same area as the first robbery.

Both drivers said they were approached by a man, described as black with dark clothing, who pointed a gun at them and demand they drop the food and leave the money. Both were able to flee the scene after $100 of cash was stolen.

Detectives on Thursday executed a search warrant at Stoddard's house, finding six long guns, including one that had been sawed off and was shorter than the legal minimum.

Stoddard faces several charges in connection with the robberies.

Guns found in Anthony Stoddard Jr.'s home during a search warrant.

Anne Arundel PD

RELATED: Police: Montgomery County man kills estranged wife, her 18-year-old neighbor in Carroll County

RELATED: DC Police: Man assaulted Uber driver during an attempted robbery

RELATED: Police: Man who slipped out of handcuffs in Prince George's County turns himself in

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.