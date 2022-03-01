DC man sentenced to 20 years in connection to death of 14-year-old killed in 2018, officials say

Steven Slaughter was killed in 2018 when he was leaving a 7-Eleven with his two teenage friends.

WASHINGTON — A 25-year-old D.C. man was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges connected to the death of a teenage boy.

The Justice Department identified the man sentenced by D.C. Superior Court Judge Craig Iscoe as Anthony Allen. Allen, who was arrested on March 5, 2018, was charged with second-degree murder while armed and attempted armed robbery in connection to an incident that happened on Jan. 14, 2018.

According to a news release from the Justice Department, Allen's "botched robbery attempt" led to the death of 14-year-old Steven Slaughter.

Allen had been driving a stolen Mercedes with two accomplices around 7 p.m., the Justice Department says, and the group — armed with a handgun — was searching the area for people to rob.

Investigators found that Slaughter was going into a 7-Eleven — located Good Hope Road in Southeast — for a slurpee with his two friends. Officials say Allen and his accomplices observed the teens going inside.

When the teens left the store, Allen followed them, to Minnesota Avenue and parked the car he was driving in front of them. One of the accomplices left the car, as Allen waited inside, and fired multiple shots at the teens.

Investigators say Slaughter was struck three times and the other teens ran away. When the accomplice returned to the stolen car, Allen and the group drove away.

Officials say Slaughter died from injuries in the hospital soon after he was shot.

U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee announced the sentencing and thanked investigators involved in the case.