WASHINGTON — Another teenager has been shot in Southeast, D.C. This is the second juvenile involved shooting within 24 hours.

D.C. police responded to the 1200 block of Valley Avenue, SE just before 10:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

A teenage boy was transferred to a local hospital, police say he is conscious and breathing.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Early Tuesday morning Steffen Brathwaite, 16, was shot and killed at 24th Place and Hartford Street in Southeast.

When police arrived on scene, Brathwaite was suffering from gunshot wounds to his head and body. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Tuesday evening.

