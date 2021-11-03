x
Crime

Annapolis man solicited sex from undercover trooper posing as teen, State Police say

A Maryland trooper was posing as a 14-year-old boy when the man used an online chat service to message him, police said.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A 78-year-old Annapolis man who solicited sex from an undercover trooper posing as a teenager on online dating app has been arrested, according to Maryland State Police (MSP).

Richard Lenham was apprehended on Wednesday and is charged with one count of sexual solicitation of a minor, MSP said in a statement. He remains in police custody.

The trooper was posing as a 14-year-old boy when Lenham used an online chat service and messaged him, State Police said. 

Lenham suggested meeting in Annapolis with who he thought was the teenage boy, and troopers agreed to the encounter, MSP said.

The FBI’s Maryland Child Exploitation Task Force and State Police arrested Lehham at the meeting, according to MSP.

He was taken to the Anne Arundel County Detention Center, where he is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said.

No further information was released by law enforcement officials on Lenham's arrest. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

