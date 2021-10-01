x
Crime

Annapolis High School teacher arrested for sexually abusing 17-year-old boy

The victim, who now lives out of state, detailed inappropriate sexual contact with the suspect that occurred while he was a student.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A teacher from Annapolis High School has been arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

The incident, which was first reported to police in July, allegedly involved 41-year-old Jennifer Arnold, who is from Arnold, Maryland. 

The victim, who now lives out of state, detailed inappropriate sexual contact with the suspect that occurred while he was a student at the school during an interview with police in July. 

Police did not specify a timeframe of when the alleged abuse took place, however, detectives do not believe any of the sexual encounters occurred at the school.

Arnold was banned from returning to the high school during the investigation. She is now charged with the sex abuse of a minor, 3rd-degree sex offense and 4th-degree sex offense involving a person in the position of authority.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on this or other incidents involving Jennifer Arnold to contact 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

