Amber Alert: Two children abducted from Stafford Co. school

Rosa Lecretia Gregg is believed to have picked up both of her biological children from school despite having an active protective order against her.

Example video title will go here for this video

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An Amber Alert has been issued after police say two 6-year-old children were abducted by their own mother from an elementary school in Stafford County.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, deputies responded to the Stafford Elementary School for a report of a parental abduction.

Investigators say Rosa Lecretia Gregg picked up both her biological children, Riley and Regan Crowder, age 6, from school despite having an active protective order against her.

Riley is described as 4 feet tall and weighing 42 pounds. Regan is described also as 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds. Both children were last seen wearing pink long sleeved t-shirts with yellow smiley faces, blue ripped jeans, Nike shoes with pink swoosh markings and soles, and black jackets with white fur on the hood.

The school reports they had no knowledge of the protective order.

Police say Gregg is currently wanted for two counts of parental abduction and an Amber Alert is being sent out.

Detectives say there is reason to believe Gregg is currently in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Deputies are working with State Police and Rocky Mount Police to locate her.

Gregg is described as a 32-year-old woman with black hair with blond braids and glasses. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, dark green jacket, tan pants and black boots.

Police say she is known to be driving a 2014 black Chevy Camaro with a Virginia license plate of VCJ5953.

Anyone with more information is asked to please call 911 immediately or the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400.