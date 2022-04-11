AMBER ALERT: Maryland State Police search for 12-year-old boy

Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen with his father Christopher Lewis Geiger

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland State Police are asking for the public's help after issuing an amber alert for a 12-year-old boy.

According to police, Maxx Riley Geiger was last seen with his father Christopher Lewis Geiger in Carroll County, Maryland. Officers believe Maxx could be in the Westminster area of Carroll County.

The pair may be traveling in a black 2021 Jeep Wrangler with MD tag DV15797.

Investigators activated an amber alert for Maxx just before 4:45 p.m.

If you have seen Maxx or his father, contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3001.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

#AMBERAlert On behalf of @mdsp Westminster Barrack, an Amber Alert is being activated for Maxx Riley Geiger, 12. Last seen with his father, Christopher Lewis Geiger PLEASE SHARE: https://t.co/ktq1vWuh4j pic.twitter.com/LP0tIj7ZoQ — MD State Police (@MDSP) April 11, 2022

READ NEXT: