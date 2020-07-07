4 teens, 1 adult shot in Fairfax County apartment, police investigating

No one shot appears to have life-threatening injuries.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after five people were shot in an apartment early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Ave in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County just before 4 a.m.

Fairfax County Police are on the scene and continue to investigate. The shooting happened inside an apartment building after a dispute, police said. Details about the victims are limited, but none of those shot have life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers on scene confirmed four teens and one adult was wounded.

There is currently no one in custody for the shooting, and details have not yet been released about the suspect.