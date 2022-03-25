Alexandria Police Department investigates the city's first homicide of the year

Elijah Williams's death was ruled a homicide, police say.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has launched a homicide investigation after a 25-year-old man was found dead Wednesday morning.

A statement from police identified the man as Elijah Williams, a resident of Alexandria.

Before 7 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 4500 Block of Raleigh Avenue and found Williams unresponsive. Police say he was lying in the bushes on a sidewalk "near one of the residences in the area."

His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner because of trauma to his upper body, police say.

APD is continuing to investigate this case and is asking anyone with relevant information to call Detective Ryan Clinch at 703-746-6673 or send him an email at Ryan.Clinch@alexandriava.gov. People can report anonymous information to APD's non-emergency number at 703-746-4444.



Police say this is the first homicide to happen in Alexandria so far this year.