Alexandria Police arrest man for murder after victim dies at hospital

This is the sixth homicide of the year in Alexandria.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fight that turned deadly in Alexandria.

Ricky Dehate, 48, was charged with second-degree murder after a victim from the fight was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

According to police, on Monday at 11:22 p.m., officers responded to a call reporting a fight in the 2500 block of North Van Dorn Street. At the scene, officers found a victim who was taken to an area hospital with injuries. That victim died just two days later on Wednesday. They have not been identified.

Investigators say this is the sixth homicide of the year in Alexandria.

The investigation into the deadly fight is active and ongoing. Police have not said what injuries the victim was suffering from before their death. It is also unclear what caused the fight to break out and if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The Alexandria Police Department urges anyone with information related to this death to assist in the ongoing investigation. Detective Christine Escobar can be reached via phone at (703) 746-6819 or through email at christine.escobar@alexandriava.gov. Individuals can also contact our non-emergency number at (703) 746-4444. All callers can remain anonymous.

READ NEXT: