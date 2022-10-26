Alexandria man convicted in 100 mph crash, causing 20-year-old to lose limb

A federal jury convicted an Alexandria man Wednesday on charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury, reckless driving and speeding.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — An Alexandria man faces up to 10 years in prison after being convicted of hitting a motorcyclist while driving over 100 mph back in April, resulting in serious injuries.

According to court records and evidence presented, on April 8, 2022, Menyelek Maynard, 26, was driving his white Toyota Camry on the George Washington Memorial Parkway. He was driving over 100 mph, in an area with a posted speed limit of 45 miles per hour, when he struck a 20-year-old victim on a motorcycle from behind, sending the motorcyclist flying more than 30 feet through the air.

Authorities say Maynard rolled his own car several times, narrowly missing people in the Parkway's footpath before coming to a stop upside down in the Potomac River.

A federal jury concluded Wednesday that because of Maynard's actions, the victim, J.V., lost his left leg below the knee, had to have steel rods inserted in both arms and his back and lost feeling in his left arm and left side.

J.V. was saved by other drivers who stopped to help him and the rapid response of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.