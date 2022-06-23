Alexandria man arrested for allegedly raping a child

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man has been arrested in Alexandria, Virginia for allegedly raping a child, according to officials.
Trulynd Hall, 29, is accused of raping a child under the age of 13. Officials say that Hall has been an instructor for Taekwondo and possibly other youth programs in the Northern Virginia region. However, officials do not yet know if there have been any instances of inappropriate behavior with any other children.
Officials say that Hall is being held without bond in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center. Officials have not released any additional information about this incident.
Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident or any information regarding any possible inappropriate encounters with Hall to contact Detective Jennifer Kay at 703-746-6263. People can also reach the detective by email at Jennifer.Kay@AlexandriaVA.gov. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 703-746-4444.
