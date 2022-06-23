Alexandria man arrested for allegedly raping a child

Police arrested 29-year-old Trulynd Hall for allegedly raping a child under the age of 13.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man has been arrested in Alexandria, Virginia for allegedly raping a child, according to officials.

Trulynd Hall, 29, is accused of raping a child under the age of 13. Officials say that Hall has been an instructor for Taekwondo and possibly other youth programs in the Northern Virginia region. However, officials do not yet know if there have been any instances of inappropriate behavior with any other children.

Officials say that Hall is being held without bond in the Alexandria Adult Detention Center. Officials have not released any additional information about this incident.