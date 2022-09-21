Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder

Police arrested and charged Kevin Alexander Lemus with second-degree murder.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block of Graves Street after a community member heard a gunshot and saw a man laying on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 19-year-old Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores of Annandale shot several times. He was taken to Fairfax Hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that Diaz Flores was with a group of friends outside an apartment when a confrontation took place with a passerby, later identified as Lemus. Eventually, Lemus pulled a gun and shot Diaz Flores before leaving the scene. Lemus was arrested Tuesday.

Major Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander for the Fairfax County Police Department's Major Crimes, Cyber and Forensics Division, called the shooting "a very senseless homicide" in a press conference announcing the arrest Wednesday. O'Corroll said Lemus gave a full confession following his arrest.

"We are all safer with Lemus behind bars," O'Carroll.

O'Carroll said Lemus, who just turned 18 years old, is no stranger to law enforcement, and has had over 80 contacts with law enforcement.

Lemus has been charged with second-degree murder in this case. He is being held without bond.