ALERT: keep an eye out for this missing 81-year-old man

WASHINGTON — D.C. police need your help making sure an 81-year-old man gets home safely.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Sunday for Richard Kalya. Police say he was last seen in the 800 block of T Street Northwest on Saturday, Sept. 25 at around 6:30 p.m.

Kalya, who is Black, was last seen wearing a gray jobbing suit, a white Titleist hat and gray shoes, according to M.P.D. Police say he is about 5'9 and 150 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

Kalya may be in need of medication and suffers from periods of confusion, police say.

If you have any information on where Kalya is you can call the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.

The Silver Alert is an emergency system that law enforcement agencies use to issue missing persons alerts for people who are 65 and older.