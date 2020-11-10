x
Police: Adult female dead after fatal shooting in Southeast

The woman was shot at the 2300 block of Green Street, SE.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are currently conducting a homicide investigation after they say a female victim was shot early Sunday morning. 

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Green Street in Southeast.

Currently, the investigation is still ongoing.

The incident comes after a week of deadly shootings in the District after nine people died by gun violence since Oct. 3. 

Five of those shootings deaths took place within just 24 hours on Saturday, Oct. 10. 

The latest previous three shooting deaths on Saturday took place around 2 p.m. at two separate locations in Northeast D.C. One was in the 1700 block of Irving Street and the other was in the 4500 block of Quarles Street.

There have been more than 151 homicides in the District so far in 2020, according to D.C. Police data. 

