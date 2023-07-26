Man shot to death while watching soccer match in Adam's Morgan neighborhood

At 8:24 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest for a report of shots being fired.

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death near a soccer match in D.C's Adam's Morgan neighborhood on Wednesday night.

At 8:24 p.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of 18th Street, Northwest for a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the found a man who was declared dead at the scene.

D.C's new police chief said that the shooting appeared to be targeted.

The two men were apparently sitting down watching a nearby soccer match, and at some point during a dispute, one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The gunman is said to have calmly walked away after the shooting.

The suspect was described as a medium-complexion man wearing all black and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

The reason for the shooting is unknown.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were involved in the nearby soccer game.

Police Chief Pamela A. Smith said there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety.

"We have had a lot of gun violence, and this needs to stop." Smith said. "People need to put these guns down."