One person dead, suspect arrested after shooting at Arkansas hospital

A suspect has been arrested and one person is dead after an active shooter threat at CHI St. Vincent North hospital in Sherwood.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Multiple Arkansas police agencies were on the scene of an active shooter threat at a Sherwood hospital Wednesday morning where at least one person has died and the shooter was arrested.

Josh Cook, who works as the spokesperson for CHI St. Vincent North, initially confirmed the "suspected incident" at the hospital and said that the building was on lockdown around 11:20 a.m.

The Sherwood Police Department later confirmed it was an active shooter situation.

Hospital employees who were in the building at the time of the incident said that the shooting occurred on the 4th floor of the hospital.

Alongside Sherwood police, there are also officers from the North Little Rock Police Department, Arkansas State Police, and the Little Rock Police Department responding to the incident.

Police confirmed shortly after 12:30 p.m. that a suspect was in custody and one person was dead.

The victim died from at least one gunshot wound, Sherwood police said. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Layton Whitfield.

The shooter, 24-year-old Raymond Lovett, was identified "quickly" and taken into police custody by Little Rock police within a two hour timeframe.

Little Rock police said that they arrested Lovett at Zimmerman's Exxon and notified Sherwood police upon detaining the shooting suspect.

Whitfield was not a patient at the hospital and was visiting someone there when the shooting happened.

Charges have not been filed against Lovett at this time.