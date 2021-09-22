Woman attacked waiting for elevator, suspect cuts her with knife, tries to lift skirt

A struggle ensued over the knife before the suspect left the scene.

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a woman was attacked in a residential building in Northwest D.C. on the 1100 block of 25th Street.

The woman was waiting for an elevator when a suspect approached her, took out a knife and said "I am going to stab you" as the victim entered the elevator. The suspect proceeded to charge at her and cut her fingers, according to D.C. police.

Police are now on the lookout for the suspect who then attempted to lift her skirt, they said.

A struggle ensued over the knife before the suspect left the scene. The victim refused medical attention, MPD said in a police report.

Stabbing & attempt to lift a woman's skirt on 1100 blk of 25th ST NW on 9.21 Per PD Report S1 produced a knife and stated "I am going to stab you". S1 then charged into the the elevator at victim while holding the knife. attempted to lift up RP-1's dress.https://t.co/OJPueYnA7F — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) September 23, 2021

The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen northbound in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.