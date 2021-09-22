Woman attacked waiting for elevator, suspect cuts her with knife, tries to lift skirt

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 21 a woman was attacked in a residential building in Northwest D.C. on the 1100 block of 25th Street.
The woman was waiting for an elevator when a suspect approached her, took out a knife and said "I am going to stab you" as the victim entered the elevator. The suspect proceeded to charge at her and cut her fingers, according to D.C. police.
Police are now on the lookout for the suspect who then attempted to lift her skirt, they said.
A struggle ensued over the knife before the suspect left the scene. The victim refused medical attention, MPD said in a police report.
The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen northbound in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest. The victim sustained minor injuries. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia
