9-year-old shot while carrying groceries into apartment

WALDORF, Md. — A nine-year-old boy was shot while bringing groceries into a Waldorf apartment, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Police said the incident happened Friday evening, January 28.
According to investigators, the boy and another child were carrying groceries up to an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf. A person in the parking lot fired rounds from either a small caliber gun or pellet gun, police said, hitting the boy in the leg.
The boy told one of his parents what happened and they drove him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CCSO.
If you know anything about what happened, the CCSO ask that you call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
If you want to stay anonymous, you can contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The investigation is ongoing.