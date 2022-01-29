9-year-old shot while carrying groceries into apartment

Two children were walking up to an apartment when shots rang out, police said.

WALDORF, Md. — A nine-year-old boy was shot while bringing groceries into a Waldorf apartment, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Police said the incident happened Friday evening, January 28.

According to investigators, the boy and another child were carrying groceries up to an apartment in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf. A person in the parking lot fired rounds from either a small caliber gun or pellet gun, police said, hitting the boy in the leg.

The boy told one of his parents what happened and they drove him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the CCSO.

If you know anything about what happened, the CCSO ask that you call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.