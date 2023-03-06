Police: 80-year-old man shoots, kills 60-year-old family member in Woodbridge

Investigators believe an argument between family members took a violent turn and left one man dead.

WOODBRIDGE, Md. — A 60-year-old man is dead and an 80-year-old family member is in custody after an argument took a violent turn, according to police in Prince William County.

Prince William County Police responded to the 14500 block of Fullerton Road, off of Dale Boulevard in Woodbridge, for a report of a shooting Sunday night just before 9 p.m.

Once on scene, investigators found the 60-year-old man, later identified as Frank Adolf Mateo of Woodbridge, was involved in a verbal argument that escalated and led to Mateo being shot once in the upper body by an 80-year-old family member.

Officers responded and the 80-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. Mateo later died at the hospital from his wound. Police did not say what the relationship was between the two men.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community. Detectives are continuing to investigate to determine exactly what happened.