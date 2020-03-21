WASHINGTON — Police said two people were shot late Friday night. One of them was a 7-year-old boy.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a home in the 2400 block of Alabama Ave., SE.

Officers arrived at the home to find the boy shot inside the home and a 27-year-old man shot in the hallway of the home, police said. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are not known.

Police said the suspect fled the scene. The suspect has not been arrested.

The 27-year-old man was found in possession of a Glock 19 and was charged with carrying a pistol without a license.

It is not clear if the 7-year-old and 27-year-old are related.

Additional details were not immediately available.

