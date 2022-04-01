7 students charged after fight in hallway of Manassas Park High School

It is unclear what exact charges the students face.

Police have charged seven students after a fight in a hallway of Manassas Park High School during a class change.

The fight, which happened on March 23, began between two students in a hallway outside the school library while students were walking between classes. Some of the students walking through the halls were pulled into the fight, which was caught on camera by other students.

School officials and the School Resource Officer worked to break up the large fight and called officers from the Manassas Park Police Department to help investigate the incident.

Manassas Park City Schools Director of Communications Kara Grasser said all students involved in the fight were issued "disciplinary consequences" and seven students have been charged in connection to the fight. It is unclear what exact charges the students face.

"We actively worked with them to issue disciplinary action for all involved students based on our Code of Conduct," said the school in an email to parents. "I want the community to know that we are aware of this incident, and we are working to address those involved."