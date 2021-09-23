7 armed robberies committed within hours across NW DC

The robberies all took place on Saturday in the early morning hours by suspects in a black Lexus SUV, according to DC Police.

WASHINGTON — A string of violence in the District Saturday night kept police busy as officers responded to seven armed robberies in Northwest, all of which happened in less than three hours.

The incidents took place between 12:19 a.m. and 3:05 a.m. in the third and fourth districts. All seven involved suspects in a black Lexus SUV and in each event, one suspect got out of the car with a handgun and demanded victims’ property, according to police.

The addresses where the suspects struck are listed below.

1600 block of 5th Street, Northwest (12:19 am)

3200 block of Sherman Street (2 a.m.)

600 block of U Street (2:09 a.m.)

900 block of Westminster Street (2:15 a.m.)

1600 block of 8th Street (2:38 a.m.)

The area of Irving Street and Georgia Avenue (3 a.m.)

1000 block of Fairmont Street (3:05 a.m.)

The suspect vehicle was recovered Saturday after a brief pursuit by D.C. police in Prince George’s County, Maryland. A handgun was recovered on the scene, but the suspects fled, according to police.

Two of the suspects were ultimately captured by a nearby surveillance camera. Footage of the individuals can be seen in the video below.