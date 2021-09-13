5-year-old riding bike now dead after being hit by van in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old tragically died Monday while riding her bike in Northeast D.C., after she was struck by a van, police said.
The incident occurred in the area of 14th and Irving Street, Northeast just after 7 p.m. The van did stay on the scene, police confirmed.
At this time, police have not yet confirmed any other identifying information about the child, or if she was accompanied by anyone at the time of the incident. Police have also not provided any information about the driver of the van or what could have caused the fatal accident.
