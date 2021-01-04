'They died over nothing!' | Video shows chaos during mass shooting in Congress Heights

Acting Police Chief Contee said a minor neighborhood disagreement left two people dead and three wounded.

WASHINGTON — D.C. police identified all the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting in Congress Heights, including a 28-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, both from Southeast, D.C.

Police have not made any arrests yet, but acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said thanks to tips from neighbors, detectives are making good progress in the investigation.

"I asked the community to step up, and the community did step up," Chief Contee said. "When you start to peel back the layers, and you really see, 'This person died for this?' that breaks my heart," he said, in an exclusive interview with WUSA9.

A short clip from a live video of the murders posted to social media shows two people approaching the door of the home in the 1300 block of Congress St., SE. One person fights with someone next to a fence, while the other wrestles next to the steps to the home.

Then as the men walk up to the door, there’s a single shot heard in the video. It’s not clear where it’s coming from. The video shows people yelling, and then you hear multiple gunshots from what appears to be another weapon.

Photog Mike Fuhr says he heard heavily armed @DCPoliceDept officers yelling “We’re coming in!” before heading into a building here. @wusa9 We’re standing by for newser from DC police chief. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/s0AFpoaAUs — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) March 31, 2021

Police sources tell WUSA9 the second weapon captured on Shotspotter, according to the police report, sounded like it was fully automatic. There were so many rounds that they had to come from a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

Keosha Ferguson, 28, lived just a few blocks from where she was killed, and 25-year-old George Evans III was also from SE, D.C. Kamal Jones, Tarik Turner, and Jamecia Robinson were injured in the shooting, but expected to survive.