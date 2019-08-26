WASHINGTON — Police charged a man with first degree murder after finding a victim with blunt force trauma wounds early last Sunday morning.

Police said they found the victim unconscious in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at 12:47 a.m. on Aug. 18.

According to DC Metro PD, emergency responders took the victim to a local hospital, but he died from his injuries. The medical examiner ruled it was a homicide, and the victim died from complications from his injuries.

Police arrested 47-year-old Edward Banks of Northwest Washington D.C. and charged him with first degree murder while armed on Thursday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 202-727-9099.

