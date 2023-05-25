4 charged in connection to death of Alexandria woman

Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found dead in her car in April.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of a woman in Fairfax County last month. Brenda Ochoa Guerrero was found dead in her car.

On April 13, a community member found an unconscious woman in the parking lot of Mount Vernon Hospital at 8033 Hollard Road. Detectives from Major Crimes Bureau responded to the scene and began investigating.

Detectives found surveillance footage of two men who drove the car to the hospital parking lot and two people who were in the SUV that picked them up. Through an anonymous tip, detectives identified David Littlefield, 43, and Eric Thompson, 36, both of Alexandria as the men who drove Ochoa Guerrero's car and left her in the parking lot. The two men were picked up in another car driven by Eric Rubio, 35, of Alexandria and Yuris Pineda Gallegos, 29, of Maryland.

Through the detectives' investigation that determined that Ochoa Guerrero's death happened at a home in the 2500 block of Fairhaven Avenue in Alexandria. Detectives are still investigating the circumstances of her death.

All four have been charged with felony concealment of a dead body. Officers assigned to the Mount Vernon Police District Neighborhood Patrol Unit arrested Littlefield, Rubio and Thompson. On Wednesday, Gallegos turned herself in to police. Only Rubio and Littlefield remain held with no bond.