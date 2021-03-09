3rd arrest made in DC kidnapping, robbery spree

On Tuesday, 20-year-old Taheed Ebron, of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with kidnapping while armed, as well as armed robbery.

WASHINGTON — DC police detectives have announced a third arrest in the two-week-long string of kidnappings across Northwest and Northeast D.C.

The first two charged in the case were a 14-year-old juvenile male, of Southeast D.C. and 28-year-old Nathan Coleman, of Northwest D.C.

The attacks across the city started Aug. 24 in the 1300 block of Corcoran Street in Northwest. Police say one of the suspects in that attack brandished a handgun while others forced a victim inside of a vehicle. The suspects then drove the victim to multiple ATMs and withdrew funds from the victims, before dropping him off at another location and fleeing the scene.

Other related attacks have occurred near 13th and E, 10th and M and 14th and Hamilton.

In all, investigators stated initially that they believed the same three-to-four suspects have kidnapped and robbed people in at least six different incidents across D.C. – all of which involved victims being threatened with a handgun and, in some cases, zip-tied and blindfolded.

The department said the cases all still remain under investigation and urge anyone with information about the attacks to call police at 202-727-9099 or text the Text Tip Line at 50411.