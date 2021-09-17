Three shot in 40 minutes across DC Friday afternoon

D.C. Police have not said if they believe any of the shootings were related at this time.

WASHINGTON — Police responded to a string of three different shootings in under an hour from Northeast to Southeast and Southwest D.C. on Friday.

Just after noon, police found a man shot, but conscious and breathing in the 2400 block of Elvans Road. Police are asking the public to look out for two black men, wearing all black, last seen on a dark blue and black scooter.

Then, one man was killed at a gas station at 4500 Benning Road in Northeast around 12:20 p.m. He was found unconscious and not breathing at the scene, he later died. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white dodge ram pick-up truck, occupied by a man wearing a light-colored shirt, dark-colored pants and carrying a crossbody bag.

The third shooting happened in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street in Southwest. Police responded around 12:43 p.m. and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was conscious, breathing and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not said if they believe any of the shootings were related.