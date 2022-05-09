Police investigate multiple shootings in DC on Labor Day

No suspect descriptions have been provided for any of the shootings and police have not said the three incidents are connected.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating multiple shootings reported in D.C. on Labor Day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD), three shootings were reported within a short period.

Police became aware of the first shooting after a gunshot victim was dropped off at a fire station in Northeast D.C. MPD has not provided any information on who the person is, their age, or how badly they may be injured. The victim was taken to an area trauma center for help. There is no word on where the shooting may have occurred when that victim was injured.

The second shooting was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Hamilton Street in Northeast D.C. Police have not reported any injuries in this shooting at this time.

Police are also investigating a third shooting that was reported near Minnesota Avenue and S Street in Southeast D.C. No injuries have been reported.

No suspect descriptions have been provided for any of the shootings and police have not said the three incidents are connected.

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as they become available.

READ NEXT: