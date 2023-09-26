Suspects under arrest for stealing approximately $3M in jewelry from a victim's home in Frederick Co.

After a thorough investigation, FBI agents in Baltimore were able to identify the two suspects who live in Las Vegas.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A man and woman are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for their involvement in a burglary where $3 million worth of jewelry was stolen.

On August 18, Frederick County Sheriff's Office (FSCO) deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a home in the Urbana area. Detectives discovered that during the burglary, the suspects stole approximately $3 million in jewelry from the victim's home.

After a thorough investigation, FBI agents in Baltimore were able to identify the two suspects who live in Las Vegas and had traveled to Frederick during the time of the burglary.

On August 28, FSCO detectives and FBI agents executed a search and seizure warrant at the suspects' home. There, they located most of the victim's stolen property along with illegal firearms and cash.

On September 1, detectives extradited Demarco Coney-Jones, age 29, from Las Vegas, and on September 22, detectives extradited Akayla Tuttle, age 22, from San Diego.

Detectives charged Coney-Jones and Tuttle with first-degree burglary and theft of more than $100,000. Both suspects are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

