FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Three men and a juvenile are facing charges after police say they were connected to the death and "improper burial" of a juvenile.

The juvenile's body was discovered in North Hill Park in May in Fairfax County. Initially, police received a tip that there could be human remains in the woods. Authorities searched, but did not find a body until a day later.

The body was taken the medical examiner's office. Due to a 2017 state law, police are unable to identify deceased juvenile victims of a crime. Parental consent has not been obtained in this case and no additional information pertaining to the victim will be provided.

Armando Dagoberto Reyes Reyes, 27, was charged with murder and abduction.

Two other men, Cesar Antonio Ochoa Carillo, 20, and Doroteo E. Diaz Martinez, 20, have also been arrested and charged with unlawful disposal of a dead body.

The juvenile was charged with gang participation.

All three men are currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond. The juvenile is in the custody of the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center.

Fairfax County police worked with Fort Lauderdale Police Department, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshals Task Force to track down Reyes Reyes and the juvenile who fled the state.

