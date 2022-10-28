Police investigating 3 armed carjackings in 90-minute span

Investigators are searching for a group of suspects who are all under the age of 18.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for suspects in three armed carjackings in Northeast D.C. late Thursday night and Friday morning. Metropolitan Police Department investigators said all three incidents happened within about 90 minutes.

The first incident was reported at 11:56 p.m. in the 4900 block of Foote Street Northeast when a Ford Focus was taken. Just about an hour later, a grey Audi was stolen from the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Northeast, according to police. A third incident was reported just 15 minutes later, a red Honda was taken from the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue Northeast, police said

Investigators said they are looking for a group of three to four boys under the age of 18 in connection to this series of carjackings. So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have more information about these cases are urged to call police at 202-727-9099.