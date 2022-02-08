Shooting between two cars on BW Parkway, child in third car injured

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police.
Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.
All lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was diverted to 202 during the incident for about an hour. The scene has now been cleared.
This is an ongoing investigation and officials have not released any additional information about this incident.
This shooting comes after a string of shootings in the DMV region. On Monday night a shooting broke out in Northeast, D.C. leaving five people injured and one person dead.
Over the weekend, 11 people were shot in six separate shootings within a 12-hour span in the District.
Police are asking anyone who knows anything to contact them at 202-379-4877 or USPP_tipline@nps.gov.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.