Shooting between two cars on BW Parkway, child in third car injured

Officials say that a child that was in an uninvolved car was injured from the incident but was not shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — A shooting on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway is being investigated, according to the U.S. Park Police.

Around 1:45 p.m. people in two cars began firing guns at one another on southbound 295. Officials say a third car that was not involved in the shooting was hit by a bullet. A child was in the car, and was not shot, but authorities said the child was injured as a result of the incident. It was not specified what the injuries are for the child.

All lanes of the highway were closed and traffic was diverted to 202 during the incident for about an hour. The scene has now been cleared.

This is an ongoing investigation and officials have not released any additional information about this incident.

Alert: Shooting investigation Southbound Baltimore Washington Parkway in the area of 202. Anyone with information is asked to call (202)379-4877 or email USPP_tipline@nps.gov — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) August 2, 2022

This shooting comes after a string of shootings in the DMV region. On Monday night a shooting broke out in Northeast, D.C. leaving five people injured and one person dead.

Over the weekend, 11 people were shot in six separate shootings within a 12-hour span in the District.