25-year-old woman killed after car crashes into tree in Howard Co.

Mawuena Lassey was a passenger in the car and the driver is in critical condition, according to Howard County Police.

COLUMBIA, Howard County — A 25-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning when the car she was in veered off the road and hit a tree, according to the Howard County Police Dept. The driver, a man, is in critical condition, police said.

Officers said the collision happened in Columbia at around 2:23 a.m. A 2021 Honda Accord was headed east on Vollmerhausen Road approaching Vollmerhausen Drive when it left the road and hit a tree, police said.

The passenger, Mawuena Lassey of Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, officers said. The driver was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

Car accidents are a huge problem in Maryland. 573 people died in a motor vehicle accident in Maryland in 2020, up 6% from the previous year.