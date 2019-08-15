WASHINGTON — D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Wednesday in the 1900 block of Frederick Douglass Court, Southeast.

According to officials, police responded to the above location around 9:05 p.m. Wednesday for the report of the sounds of gunshots. When police arrived, they found an unconscious adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment on life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Delante Colson of Southeast, D.C.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides formation which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in D.C.

At 10:15 p.m. just a half a mile away from Frederick Douglass Court shooting, officers were called to the 3400 block of 22nd Street in Southeast for the sound of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found 25 year-old Lamont Johnson unresponsive man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Just 15 minutes later, police were called to the 1500 block of 45th Street in Northeast for a shooting.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

So far no information on possible suspects or motive has been released.

At this time, there is not a connection between the first two shootings, but investigators are looking into the possibility that there may be a link.

On Monday, D.C. police were investigating three separate shootings, including one fatality.

