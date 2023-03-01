Police: 23-year-old man in custody after deadly New Year's Eve shooting in Lorton

The man turned himself over to authorities Monday night.

LORTON, Va. — Fairfax County Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting in Lorton, Virginia on New Year's Eve.

Robert Williams Peters Jr. of Woodbridge turned himself into detectives Monday night for his involvement in the shooting death of 42-year-old Nahom Beyene.

On December 31, 2022, officers responded to the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton for the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers discovered a man dead inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was later identified as Nahom Beyene.

After reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood, detectives identified several individuals seen before and after the deadly shooting. They conducted interviews throughout the weekend.

On Monday night, Peters identified himself as the suspect and turned himself over to authorities.

Peters and Beyene were known to each other, and this was not a random act, police say.

Peters was taken to the Adult Detention Center and detectives got warrants against him for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was held without bond.

Police claim the firearm involved in this incident has not been recovered at this time.

Anyone with more information regarding this shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone 1-866-411-TIPS.