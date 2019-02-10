NANJEMOY, Md. — Police are searching for the suspect who broke into two people's home and then stabbed them early Wednesday morning.

The victims live in the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy, Maryland.

According to the authorities, the suspect knows the victims. One of the victims is more seriously injured than the other.

Police know who the suspect is and have set up a perimeter in the area to find him.

Officials are working Charles County Public School authorities regarding arrival of students at schools.

At this time, no additional information has been released.

