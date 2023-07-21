2 shot, injured at Fort Totten Metro Station

The special police officer involved in the shooting was assigned to Fort Totten Metro Station.

WASHINGTON — A late Thursday night shooting at Fort Totten Metro Station has left two people, including a teenager, hospitalized. Investigators believe a special police officer at the station shot one of the people after they were fighting over a gun and it went off.

Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department and the Metropolitan Police Department responded to Fort Totten Station in Northeast D.C. just before 11 p.m. after a report of a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a teen boy and a man suffering from injuries. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to Metro Transit Police.

Metro Transit Police said in posts to social media that through an initial investigation it was determine that the two people were fighting over a gun when it went off. One person was shot as a result of the fight, according to Metro Public Information Officer Sherri Ly.

A special police officer assigned to Fort Totten Station returned fire after the gun went off, investigators said. Ly said the second person was shot by the special police office.

The initial tweet by MTPD called both people shot victims. A later tweet referred to one person as a suspect. It is not yet clear whether the teenager or the adult was shot by the special police officer.

Both injured people were hospitalized from the incident. Authorities say they are both conscious and breathing Friday morning.

Detectives with the DC Police will lead the investigation, as this is standard for shootings involving special police.

Fort Totten Station was closed to customers Thursday night into Friday morning as police investigated. Metro said the station had reopened to customers by 7 a.m.

No further information has been released about the people involved in the shooting.