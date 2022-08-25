x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

While the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, police believe both people will survive.

More Videos

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been injured but were conscious and breathing. While the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, police believe both people will survive.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on was may have led up to the stabbing. 

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available. 

READ NEXT: 

WATCH NEXT: 3 men found dead in Maryland has 'left investigators mystified'

A mysterious death investigation is underway in Hyattsville, MD. The victims are three men. Police say they were found outside an apartment on Queens Chapel Rd.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out