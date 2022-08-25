2 people stabbed in Montgomery County

While the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, police believe both people will survive.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are investigating after two people were stabbed in Montgomery County Thursday night.

According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD), the incident happened in the 2600 block of Cory Terrace around 9:15 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been injured but were conscious and breathing. While the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, police believe both people will survive.

No suspect information has been released and there is no word on was may have led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

