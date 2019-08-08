HOUSTON — Two people were shot and killed in the middle lanes of I-10 near Federal Thursday evening.

Early reports are that a gunman got out of his white pickup at 5:55 p.m. and fired into the victims' silver Nissan.

Both victims were believed to be shot in the chest, police say.

Law enforcement sources tell KHOU the shooting appears to be drug-related. They say police found a large amount of marijuana in the victims' car.

KHOU 11 Sports Reporter Daniel Gotera witnessed the shooting.

"Unreal scene just witnessed on I-10 in Houston, eastbound lanes at Holland, just outside of the East Loop," Daniel tweeted. "A guy gets out of his car with gun just shooting in the middle of the freeway. Unbelievable."

The suspect got away.

Rush hour traffic was brought to a standstill after the shooting.

Traffic was being diverted at the John Ralston Exit.

Check back for more on this developing story.

